FIDE restores rating of Gurpreet and Duggal

International chess body FIDE has restored the ratings of Gurpreet Pal Singh and Karun Duggal, who were banned by the All India Chess Federation (AICF) for participating in unrecognised tournaments.

The FIDE announcement came on Friday.

Singh, who used to figure in the top 100 players in India prior the ban, has a rating of 2,306 points while, Duggal has 1,990 points.

Both the players thanked FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich and Vice President Nigel Short but are aware that there is still a long fight against the AICF before they can again start playing in India.

"After nine years, I have got back my rating. However, there is not much of excitement. I will have to play overseas tournaments to improve my rating," said Singh.

Apart from Singh and Duggal, Hemant Sharma and Devendra Bajpai had filed a complaint against the AICF with the Competition Commission of India, alleging contravention of the provisions of Sections 3 and 4 of the Competition Act.

The case is still pending despite its order against the AICF in July 2018.

In July last year, the CCI had held that the undertaking prescribed by the AICF for players regarding non-participation in events, not authorised by it, amounts to restraints that were in the nature of exclusive distribution and refusal to deal as defined in Section 3(f) and 3(4)(d) of the Competition Act, 2002.

Imposing a penalty of Rs 6,92,350 on the AICF for infringing the provisions of Section 4 of the Act, the CCI had held that non-compliance with such an undertaking will result in banning of players and removal of their Elo rating, create entry barriers, foreclose competition and restrict the opportunities available to chess players.

The AICF had in February said it had removed the restrictive undertaking that players had to give while registering themselves with the body, which sought to comply with the Competition Commission of India's order.

Duggal, however, contended that the re-registration form still contained a clause asking players to apologise for any contraventions committed (by the player) of any of the directions, bye-laws/regulations of the AICF.

