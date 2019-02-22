JUST IN
2 held with smuggled liquor in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

Police have seized 550 cartons of liquor which were being allegedly smuggled from Haryana to Uttar Pradesh and arrested two persons, an official said Friday.

The liquor, worth lakhs of rupees, was seized at Miranpur town here on Thursday, Station House Officer (SHO) Pankej Tyagi said.

He said a police team intercepted a truck carrying the 550 cartons of liquor and arrested two people.

During interrogation of the arrested persons, it was learnt that the liquor was meant for distribution ahead of the general elections and was being smuggled to Moradabad and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh from Haryana, the SHO said.

The matter is being investigated, he said.

