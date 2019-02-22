2 held with smuggled liquor in UP

Police have seized 550 cartons of liquor which were being allegedly smuggled from to and arrested two persons, an said Friday.

The liquor, worth lakhs of rupees, was seized at Miranpur town here on Thursday, (SHO) Pankej Tyagi said.

He said a police team intercepted a truck carrying the 550 cartons of liquor and arrested two people.

During interrogation of the arrested persons, it was learnt that the liquor was meant for distribution ahead of the and was being smuggled to Moradabad and Rampur in from Haryana, the SHO said.

The matter is being investigated, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)