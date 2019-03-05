2 Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

Two local militants of the have been killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police said Tuesday.

An anti-insurgency operation was launched in the Tral area of on Monday night following a brief exchange of fire between the militants and the security forces, a police said.

The said in the ensuing gun battle that lasted nearly 12 hours, two local militants of the outfit were killed.

"The slain ultras have been identified as Adfar Fayaz Parray, resident of Gulshanpora in Tral, and Irfan Ahmad Rather, resident of Shariefabad in Tral," he said.

The said arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials were recovered from the

He said a civilian, identified as Farooq Ahmad Malik, was hit by a stray bullet some distance from the encounter site, and added that Malik was undergoing treatment and his condition was stable.

