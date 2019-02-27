JUST IN
2 Indian aircraft shot, 2 IAF pilots arrested: claims Pakistan

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan on Wednesday claimed that it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani air space and arrested two pilots.

However, there was no official confirmation from the Indian government.

In a 46-second video released by the Pakistan Army, a blindfolded man claimed that he's IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan.

"I am an IAF officer. My service No is 27981," the man said in the video.

However, the veracity of the video could not be ascertained.

Pakistani military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed that

two IAF pilots were arrested.

One pilot is injured and has been shifted to a hospital, while another one is unhurt, the spokesman added.

He said one of the aircraft crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir.

First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 13:55 IST

