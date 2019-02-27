Pak suspends flight operations at major airports

Wednesday suspended flight operations across major airports, including and Lahore, for an indefinite period in the wake of the escalating tensions with India, a top civil authority said.

Pakistan's Civil Authority told that flight operations in and provinces have been suspended for an indefinite period.

He said the flight operations from and to Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi/ airports have been suspended.

The planes which had left from foreign destinations for these airports have been diverted to the safer airports, he said.

The move comes amid escalation of tension between and after IAF carried out strikes on terror bases in

has also closed five airports in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, and Amritsar, on Wednesday for civilian air traffic shortly after an IAF jet crashed in Kashmir's district, officials said.

The flare up in the cross-LoC shelling, which was initiated by Pakistani troops in early hours of Wednesday, has resulted in security forces and other establishments being put on a heightened alert.

