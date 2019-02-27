Pak violates Indian air space in J-K's Poonch, Nowshera sectors, drop bombs, pushed back

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan boycotts Indian movies after IAF air strikes
Bangladesh honours Indian bravehearts of 1971 war posthumously
Pak scrambled F16s to intercept IAF aircraft but abandoned seeing Indian formation
Pakistan claims IAF did not go deep into Pakistani territory
Pak accuses Indian Air Force of violating LoC
-
Pakistani fighter jets on Wednesday violated Indian air space in
Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Nowshera sectors but were pushed back by Indian aircraft, senior officials said.
The Pakistani jets dropped bombs while returning, officials said.
There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.
"The jets entered Indian air space over Nowshera and Poonch sectors this morning," officials said.
They were immediately pushed back by Indian jets on air patrol.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU