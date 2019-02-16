2 lecturers, school teacher suspended for dereliction of duty

Two college lecturers and a school teacher were placed under suspension for alleged dereliction of duty and failure to report for training classes for upcoming elections in Odisha's Jajpur district, officials said Saturday.
Jajpur Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) Ranjan Kumar Das suspended a lecturer of Janaki Madhusuadn college, a lecturer of B Junior College at Brahmabarada, and an assistant teacher Korei block on Friday, they said.
While the two lecturers were appointed as presiding officers, the assistant teacher was appointed as first polling officer for the ensuing elections.
The three were directed to report at training classes on Thursday, but they failed to report without intimating the authority concerned, the collector said.
"The three have been placed under suspension for dereliction of election duty," he said.
