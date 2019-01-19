JUST IN
Five Bangladeshis held for illegal stay

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra police arrested five Bangladeshi nationals from neighbouring Palghar district Saturday for allegedly entering India illegally.

They had entered the country without valid documents and were living in Tulij police station area in Nalasopara for the past two years, a police official said.

They were identified as Shamsur Sheikh, Moshiya Mullah, Kotil Khalifa, Jahangir Alam and Mofish Sheikh.

All five were booked under the Passport Act and Foreigners Act, the official said, adding that further investigation was underway.

First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 22:35 IST

