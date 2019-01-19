Five Bangladeshis held for illegal stay

-
ALSO READ
ATS seizes explosives from Nallasopara in Maha, 1 held
'Lone wolf' attacks a major concern, says Maharashtra ATS Chief
Explosives case: Air pistols, pellets seized from Raut's house
3 arrested by Maha ATS remanded in agency's custody till Aug 18
Maharashtra terror plot: ATS arrests suspect from Mumbai
-
The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra police arrested five Bangladeshi nationals from neighbouring Palghar district Saturday for allegedly entering India illegally.
They had entered the country without valid documents and were living in Tulij police station area in Nalasopara for the past two years, a police official said.
They were identified as Shamsur Sheikh, Moshiya Mullah, Kotil Khalifa, Jahangir Alam and Mofish Sheikh.
All five were booked under the Passport Act and Foreigners Act, the official said, adding that further investigation was underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU