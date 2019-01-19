Five Bangladeshis held for illegal stay

The (ATS) of police arrested five Bangladeshi nationals from neighbouring district Saturday for allegedly entering illegally.

They had entered the country without valid documents and were living in station area in Nalasopara for the past two years, a said.

They were identified as Shamsur Sheikh, Moshiya Mullah, Kotil Khalifa, and

All five were booked under the Passport and Foreigners Act, the said, adding that further investigation was underway.

