2 terrorists killed in Shopian

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in district of Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and in Awneera area of in early hours after receiving information about presence of terrorists there, a said.

He said the turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire towards security forces.

"Two terrorists were killed in the retaliatory firing by the security forces. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene of the encounter," he said.

The said the identity and the group affiliation of the terrorists were being ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)