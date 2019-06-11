US expresses grave concern about Hong Kong proposed amendments to fugitive offenders ordinance

The expressed its grave concern about Hong Kong's proposed amendments to its fugitive offenders ordinance, saying it would permit Chinese authorities to request the of individuals, if passed.

The peaceful demonstration by hundreds of thousands of a day earlier clearly shows the public's opposition to the proposed amendments, she said.

The shares the concern of many in that the lack of procedural protections in the proposed amendments could undermine Hong Kong's autonomy and negatively impact the territory's longstanding protections of human rights, fundamental freedoms, and democratic values, as enshrined in the Basic and the Sino-British Joint Declaration, she said.

We are also concerned that the amendments could damage Hong Kong's business environment and subject our citizens residing in or visiting to China's capricious judicial system, Ortagus said.

Last month met with a delegation of pro-democracy leaders from Hong Kong to discuss their broad reservations about the proposal.

We believe that any amendments to the fugitive offenders ordinance should be pursued with great care and in full consultation with a broad range of local and international stakeholders who may be affected by the amendments, she said.

The continued erosion of the One Country, Two Systems framework puts at risk Hong Kong's long-established special status in international affairs, Ortagus said.

