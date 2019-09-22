JUST IN
2 women among 3 Maoists gunned down in 'encounter' with AP

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati (AP) 

: Three members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) were gunned down in an alleged encounter with security forces in Vishakhapatnam district on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border on Sunday, police said.

The elite anti-naxal squad Greyhounds of the AP Police encountered the Maoists near Gummirevula and that led to an exchange of fire in which two women and a man were killed, Visakhapatnam district Superintendent of Police Babujee Attada told PTI over phone.

The deceased belonged to the Galikonda 'dalam' (squad) of the Maoists that operated on the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) area.

The SP said one self-loading rifle and two .303 rifles were seized from the Maoists in the encounter that happened under Sileru police station limits.

Police have intensified combing operations in the AOB area in view of the "Maoist Week" that is observed from September 21 to 28.

Sun, September 22 2019. 18:15 IST

