Amazon expands Pantry to 110 Indian cities

in Thursday said it has expanded its 'Pantry' service to over 110 cities in the country as it bets big on the grocery category to drive growth in business.

Pantry has been aggressively expanding its presence to smaller cities in the country. The service was available in 40 cities in November last year.

"Consumables is a fast growing category for in. has become popular with customers... We have now added more than 70 cities and towns in the last six-seven months to take the total number of cities covered by to 110," said in a statement.

Customers even in smaller cities like Ichalkaranji in Maharashtra, Kaithal in and Belgaum in now have access to Amazon Pantry, he added.

Through Amazon Pantry, customers get access to about 5,000 products from over 500 brands across categories like staples, household supplies, personal care, and others. In select cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune, it allows customers to choose time slots to schedule order deliveries.

Amazon is betting heavily on the grocery segment in The company has also committed USD 500 million to its

The grocery segment accounts for a significant portion of the in the country. With people becoming comfortable buying even milk and bread online, the market is projected to witness a strong growth over the next few years in

Walmart-owned as well as players like Grofers and BigBasket have also been strengthening their presence in the segment. In March, BigBasket raised about USD 150 million, while Grofers said it has raised USD 200 million funding earlier this month.

