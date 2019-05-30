Woman shot dead by brother in suspected case of honour killing in UP

A 19-year-old woman was killed and her husband seriously injured on Thursday in a suspected case of 'honour killing' in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said.

The incident took place in Bareilly's Karua Sahebganj village under station area, they said.

The woman's brother, Gulsher, allegedly shot at the couple this morning. died on the spot, while her husband, Baretha, was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital, the police said.

and Ram got married in April 2018 against the wishes of their families. They had left the village after their marriage but returned later, they said.

An FIR has been registered against and efforts are on to arrest him, of Police (rural) Sansar Singh said.

Mohini's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.

