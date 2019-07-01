20 killed as bus rolls down into gorge in Kishtwar

At least 20 passengers were killed when a mini bus rolled down a hilly road and fell into deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Monday, a senior police officer said.

The bus, which way on its way to Kishtwar from Keshwan, skidded off the road at Sirgwari and rolled down into the gorge around 7:30 am.

Bodies of 20 passengers have been recovered so far, IGP, Jammu, M K Sinha, told PTI.

Earlier, police officials had said that 24 people have been killed in the accident.

Rescue operation is going on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)