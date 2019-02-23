Khaira to meet Punjab Assembly Speaker to receive notice on his disqualification

A day after K P Singh accused him of evading notice on the issue of his disqualification from the Assembly, Bholath MLA Saturday rejected the charge and said he will meet the next week to receive the notice.

"I want to clarify that I have not received any notice. Neither at my village home address nor at Chandigarh address," the MLA claimed.

Khaira, who was ousted from the post of of Opposition in the Assembly last year, claimed that he was not running away from notice or any action.

"I will meet the next week to receive the notice. I am not running away from notice or any action," he told reporters here.

On Friday, the Speaker had informed the House that Khaira did not accept the notice sent through registered posts. K P Singh said he would get the notice published in newspapers and then would decide as per law.

The notice was issued to Khaira after petition filed by of Opposition Cheema, seeking his disqualification from the membership of the state assembly.

Khaira resigned from the primary membership of the (AAP) and floated his own outfit --

However, he had not resigned as MLA and had dared the AAP to get him disqualified.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)