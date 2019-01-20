2019 parliamentary election will be a fight between 56-inch chest and 'khichdi' coalition: BJP leader

Claiming the strong leadership of "strikes extreme fear" in his opponents, senior BJP and said Sunday that the 2019 would be a fight between the 56-inch chest and the 'khichdi' coalition of opposition parties.

He took a dig at the opposition's show of unity at a rally in Kolkata on Saturday and said the 'khichdi' alliance was of "selfishness and corruption".

" Modi strikes extreme fear in his opponents who are forming 'khichdi' alliance to challenge him, but the BJP will crush all alliances," Singh told a press conference here, a day after the Kolkata rally organised by and Trinamool Mamata Banerjee, in which leaders of around 20 opposition parties took part.

Noting that several opposition leaders had prime ministerial ambitions, Singh said they should decide among themselves who will be the on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, the BJP said he should be the prime minister on Saturdays and Sundays since that is all he "can manage".

Singh said that the opposition parties were getting united only to defeat Modi and did not have any "future roadmap for the development of the country".

