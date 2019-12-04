234 prisoners from J&K in UP jails, 27 in Haryana: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

As many as 234 prisoners belonging to are currently lodged in different jails of Uttar Pradesh and 27 other inmates in prisons in Haryana, Union minister G Kishan Reddy informed on Wednesday.

He also said a total of 3,248 prisoners are lodged in the jails of and the total number of prisoners belonging to Jammu and Kashmir, within the state as well as outside, is 3,509.

In 2019, up to November, altogether 234 prisoners belonging to are in jails in Uttar Pradesh and 27 in prisons, Reddy said, replying to a written question asked by member M P Veerendra Kumar in the

In 2018, as many as 2,728 people were in the jails of Jammu and Kashmir, while 41 other inmates from the state were in the jails of Haryana, he added.

These prisoners include those detained after the Centre, on August 5, announced abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcation of the state into Union territories, undertrial detainees and convicts.

The cases against those lodged in various jails were related to murder, attempt to murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rape, theft, burglary, dowry death, kidnapping and abduction, cheating, those registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Arms Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), besides preventive detention, Reddy said.

He added that the government of Jammu and Kashmir had reported that in order to prevent commission of offences involving breach of peace, activities prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of public order, 5,161 people, including stone-pelters, overground workers, separatists etc. were taken into preventive custody in the Kashmir Valley since August 4.

"Of them, 609 are under preventive detention. Since, these people have been detained under statutory provisions by the magistrates concerned, based on their satisfaction in each case, it is not possible for the government to give any timeline for their release," the minister said.