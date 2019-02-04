CBI vs Mamata: WB chief minister's protest gets support from opposition leaders

Support from opposition leaders poured in for Minister whose sit-in over the CBI's attempt to question the in connection with chit fund scams continued on Monday.

On Sunday, an all-out war broke out between the Centre and the government, with the feisty leader beginning her dharna in front of in Kolkata over the issue.

Support for Banerjee, who also the Trinamool chief, poured in even as the CBI moved the accusing of destroying evidence related to the case and him of indulging in contempt of court.

"Distressed by the out of Bengal. A complete breakdown of trust in institutions under an authoritarian Modi Govt obsessed with regaining power at all costs. Mamata Ji is resisting & has the support of all those who understand the agenda behind these moves," tweeted Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)

Speaking to reporters, said he had given a notice in the Rajya Sabha for suspension of business and demanded discussion on the "misuse of the CBI".

said all opposition parties will go to the later on Monday over the issue in Bengal.

"Inside the House (parliament) and outside the House we will all move together. Whatever action we take will do together. This is not the CBI, its the parrot of and Modi.

"We have to save the Constitution, the country and the federal structure. Later today, all opposition parties will go to the Election Commission," O' Brien said.

Andhra Pradesh Minister and TDP chief N told reporters that he will hold discussions with opposition party leaders in on Monday and draft an action plan on a nation-wide movement.

"TDP MPs will strongly protest along with other opposition leaders today on the CBI issue," he said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal's said the opposition's protest was against the pride of the

"After the Alok Verma incident CBI does not have any credibility. After the elections, we will see who will go to jail," said Jha.

"What happened in is an attack on a state's federal rights guaranteed by our constitution. We stand with West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, CM @hd_kumaraswamy tweeted this morning.

