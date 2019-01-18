Pompeo, NKorean official to meet about possible Kim summit

is to meet former North Korean on Friday for talks aimed at finalizing a second summit between and North Korean leader Un.

The State Department announced the late-morning meeting, and other administration officials indicated it likely will be followed by Kim Yong Chol's visit to the White House, where he could meet with Trump. Those officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, talks in included North Korea's Choe Son Hui, said Diana Kudhaib, who declined to give further details. Sweden's TT agency said also attending were US for North and Swedish Margot Wallstrom, who was influential in securing the first Trump-Kim summit.

has had diplomatic relations with since 1973 and is one of only a few Western countries with an embassy there. It provides for the

In March, Wallstrom held talks with her North Korean counterpart, Ri Yong Ho, in Stockholm, leading to the meeting between Trump and Kim in June in

Trump has spoken several times of having a second summit with Kim early this year and has exchanged multiple letters with the North Korean despite little tangible progress on a vague denuclearization agreement reached at their first meeting. Since then, several private analysts have published reports detailing continuing North Korean development of nuclear and

At a conference of US diplomats at the State Department on Wednesday, Vice acknowledged the lack of progress. He called the Trump-Kim dialogue "promising" but stressed that "we still await concrete steps by North to dismantle the nuclear weapons that threaten our people and our allies in the region."



A planned meeting between Pompeo and in last November was called off abruptly. US officials said at the time that North had canceled the session.

A official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the two sides were "working to make progress" on the denuclearization goal and that Trump "looks again at their second summit at a place and time yet to be determined."



The talks had stalled over North Korea's refusal to provide a detailed accounting of its nuclear and missile facilities that would be used by inspectors to verify any deal to dismantle them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)