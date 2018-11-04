JUST IN
Business Standard

3 arrested in UP for making illegal firearms

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Three persons were arrested in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh for manufacturing illegal firearms, police said Sunday.

In a statement issued here, the UP Police said that they had received a tip-off following which Suresh, Bhoop Singh and Ramphal were arrested from Dhanari police station area on Saturday.

Around 25 firearms of different bores, semi-manufactured weapons, equipment for manufacturing firearms and parts were recovered, the police said in the statement.

First Published: Sun, November 04 2018. 19:40 IST

