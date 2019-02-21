3 awarded 10 year's RI in connection with rape of minor girl

A local court Wednesday sentenced three people to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment in connection with the of a minor girl for four years.

She was raped between 2010 and 2013 during her stay at a short-stay home here, and when she became pregnant, they terminated it.

The Special POCSO (Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act) awarded rigorous imprisonment of ten years to the three accused after convicting them.

The convicts were the stay-home's in-charge Goura (62), (42), and (33).

While Khamari and Patra raped her a number of times in the Bapuji Seva Sadan at Chandipur, Behera was convicted of abetting the Two other accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Besides the 10-year imprisonment, the convicts were slapped with a fine of Rs 20,000 each. In default, they would have to undergo additional jail term of six months.

The matter came to light when the victim narrated her plights to others during her stay in another short-stay home in February, 2015. The case was probed jointly by Branch and the CID of the

The three were convicted under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)