Criminal arrested in Noida

A criminal, allegedly involved in helping trucks illegally cross toll plazas in Delhi-NCR, was arrested here on Thursday by the (STF), officials said.

(20), a member of the and gangs, was held from near Sector 21-25 in the city, where he had come with two aides in a car, the officials said.

A school dropout, Singh had been using his gang's clout to illegally cross the toll plazas in and and also helped trucks to get through without paying the mandatory fees, a of the STF's unit said.

"He was also involved in the shootout at the DND toll plaza in June 2018. He would also use his gang's clout to get trucks to pass through toll plazas without paying any fees," Raj Kumar Mishra, of police, STF, said.

"Working on a tip off about his movement in the city, we arrested him, while his aides managed to flee from the spot. A loaded firearm was seized from him and his car, which did not have a registration number, was impounded," he said.

Those who managed to escape were identified as Singh's cousin and Sachin, the said.

Singh came in contact with two years ago and had been engaged in the business of getting vehicles to illegally cross toll plazas ever since.

"He also used the name of the Bhati gangs to take commission in several local projects ranging from scrap business to water supply and construction works," he said.

Mishra said multiple cases have been registered against Singh at various police stations in Gautam Buddh Nagar's and Greater Noida.

He said another case has been registered at the Sector 20 police station and the accused has been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act.

