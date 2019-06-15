3 killed as car hits stationary truck in Rajasthan

Three people were killed and another injured on Saturday when their car collided with a stationary truck in rural area, police said.

The incident occurred on The car coming from Dausa rammed into the truck parked outside an eatery, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Tarachand Jain (60), his brother (55) and (45), all residents of district.

Bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)