3-language formula will lead to linguistic chauvinism: CPI(M)

In the wake of a controversy over the draft National Education Policy recommending to teach in non- speaking states, the CPI(M) Sunday said such forcible imposition will lead to feelings of "linguistic chauvinism" detrimental for the unity of the country.

The draft of the new National Education Policy (NEP)- proposed by a panel constituted by during his previous term under the - was released on Friday and it suggested imposition of a three-language formula.

In a statement, the Communist Party of (Marxist) said, "The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) is unequivocally opposed to the imposition of the three-language formula from primary level of school education as proposed in the Draft National Education Policy released by the HRD ministry."



The party said it is of the "firm opinion" that the "opposition is not to any particular language but for ensuring the opportunity for all Indian languages to develop and thrive".

The CPI(M)'s reaction comes after parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, Saturday strongly opposed the three-language formula's continuation with add-on features - as proposed in the draft National Education Policy - alleging it was tantamount to "thrusting"

The DMK said since 1968, has been following the two language formula only, wherein English and Tamil is taught to students in schools.

Reiterating the demand of parties based out of about junking this draft of the policy, the CPI(M) said, "Given the extremely sensitive nature of the issue, the government must withdraw the current draft and come out with a fresh one setting the controversy to rest."



"The CPI(M) strongly feels that such forcible imposition will only lead to feelings of linguistic detrimental for the unity of our people and the country," it said.

Meanwhile, the party also commented on the recent US decision to end special trade status for India, calling it "unwarranted and uncalled for".

"This is part of a series of measures on US- trade initiated by the Trump administration, to coerce into accepting favourable trade terms for the United States," the CPI(M) said.

on Saturday terminated India's designation as a beneficiary developing nation under the key Generalised System of Preference (GSP) trade programme after determining that it has not assured the US that it will provide "equitable and reasonable access to its markets".

The is the largest and oldest US trade preference programme and is designed to promote economic development by allowing duty-free entry for thousands of products from designated beneficiary countries.

"Though the announcement (about withdrawal) was made in early March, the did nothing to prevent or counter this move," the said.

"Like in the case of the US prohibition to buy from Iran, now too the is adopting a surrenderist approach," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)