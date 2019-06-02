Odisha CM resigns from Bijepur constituency, retains Hinjili

Minister and BJD president Sunday resigned from Assembly constituency and retained the Hinjli seat.

sent his resignation as from constituency in district to Assembly S N Patro, (BJD) said.

The BJD supremo had contested the recent Assembly elections, held along with Lok Sabha polls, from Hinjili in district as well as in west and emerged victorious from both the constituencies.

The minister had contested from two assembly constituencies for the first time.

While retaining his membership from Hinjili, where he tasted electoral victory for the fifth consecutive time, conveyed gratitude to the people of Bijepur for extending support to him.

Patnaik, who steered the BJD to a landslide victory in the assembly polls, had defeated his nearest BJP nominee Pitambar Acharya in Hinjili constituency by 60,160 votes.

In Bijepur, the BJD had defeated his BJP rival by 57,122 votes.

The BJD had won 112 seats in the 147-member House.

The has been winning from Hinjili in district since 2000 when he entered state after serving as a in the

In 2014 Assembly elections, Patnaik had won from Hinjili defeating his rival by a margin of 76,586 votes. The BJD chief had secured 73.14 per cent of the votes polled.

Patnaik's resignation from Bijepur seat comes three days after he announced a Rs 1,330 crore package, including plans to provide pucca houses to 34,000 households having kutcha houses, for constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)