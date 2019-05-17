3 of family killed as bike hits lorry

-
: A couple and their son died while their daughter escaped with minor injuries in a road accident near Avanashi in Tirupur district early Friday, police said.
The couple and their children, aged 6 and 3, were riding a two-wheeler when it hit a lorry, the police said
The family belonged to Sulur and they were returning home from Gudiyatham in Vellore district, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
