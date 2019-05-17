3 of family killed as bike hits lorry

: A couple and their son died while their daughter escaped with minor injuries in a road accident near Avanashi in district early Friday, police said.

The couple and their children, aged 6 and 3, were riding a two-wheeler when it hit a lorry, the police said



The family belonged to Sulur and they were returning home from Gudiyatham in district, they said.

