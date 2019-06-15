3 of family killed as truck crashes into house in Odisha

Three members of a family were killed Saturday after a sand-laden truck rammed into their house in district in the early hours, police said.

The incident took place at Bhejitput under the jurisdiction of station of the district after of the truck lost control over it, a said, adding, the deceased, a couple and their eight-year-old daughter, were crushed to death.

All them were asleep at the time of the accident, he said.

The sand-laden truck was travelling to Damanjodi from Semiliguda, the said.

The fled the scene and the truck has been seized, the said.

Traffic movement was disrupted on Semiliguda-Sunabeda road for sometime as angry locals staged a road blockade the after the accident, he said.

and district officials went to the spot to pacify the protesters, he added.

Efforts are on to catch the driver, said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)