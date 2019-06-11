JUST IN
Three jihadists, 9 children expelled to France from Turkey: legal source

AFP  |  Paris 

Three French jihadists and their nine children returned to France on Tuesday after being expelled by Turkey, a day after France took back 12 orphaned children of French jihadists from camps in northern Syria.

The three adults -- a 35-year-old man and two women, one aged 36 -- were taken into custody by the French authorities and the children were placed under the protection of the state.

