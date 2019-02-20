3 siblings arrested in Delhi while selling stolen gold ornaments

Three siblings were arrested on Wednesday while trying to sell stolen gold articles worth Rs 35 lakh in south Delhi's Madangir area, the police said.

Sisters Geeta (35) and Vishnu (25) and their brother Bikas (20) were arrested following a tip off. The sister have previous criminal record, of Police (south) said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they stole a bag containing gold ornaments from railway station on Sunday morning. The gold articles were fitted with diamond and precious stones which they took out so that the jewellery could be easily sold, the said.

Jewellery items worth approximately Rs 35 lakh were recovered from the, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)