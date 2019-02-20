Merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with BoB to be effective from Apr 1

of Baroda on Wednesday said the merger of and with itself would be effective from April 1 as per the scheme of amalgamation approved by the government.

Besides, the board of the bank fixed March 11, 2019, as record date for issuing and allotting equity shares of the to the Shareholders of and

This scheme may be called the Amalgamation of and with Scheme, 2019, BoB said citing the government notification.

"It (amalgamation) shall come into force on the 1st day of April, 2019," it said.

As per the Scheme of Amalgamation, shareholders of Vijaya Bank will get 402 equity shares of BoB for every 1,000 shares held.

In case of Dena Bank, its shareholders will get 110 shares for every 1,000 shares of BoB.

The government in September last year had announced merger of state-owned Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, with larger peer Bank of Baroda, aiming to create the third largest lender after and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)