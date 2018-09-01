Three militants killed in encounter in J-K's Bandipora

Three militants were killed Saturday in an encounter with security forces in district of Jammu and Kashmir, a said here.

"Three terrorists were killed in an operation in Danna in district of north Kashmir," Srinagar-based defence spokesman, Col Rajesh Kalia, said.

He said weapons and other war-like stores were recovered from the operation site.

The operation is over, the said, adding further details were awaited.

