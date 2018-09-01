JUST IN
Three militants killed in encounter in J-K's Bandipora

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Three militants were killed Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said here.

"Three terrorists were killed in an operation in Danna in Bandipora district of north Kashmir," Srinagar-based defence spokesman, Col Rajesh Kalia, said.

He said weapons and other war-like stores were recovered from the operation site.

The operation is over, the spokesman said, adding further details were awaited.

First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 19:45 IST

