3 suspected thieves arrested

Three men, including a and his student, were arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycles from Southeast and South areas, police said Sunday.

The accused were identified as (22), a resident of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Suraj alias Yuvi (20), a resident of Kannauj in UP, and Deepak Kashyap alias Bunty (26), a resident of Meerut, they added.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap on Tuesday on MB Road, Pul Prahladpur. At around 5.15 pm, two persons were apprehended when they were coming on a motorcycle, Chinmoy Biswal, of Police (southeast), said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they, along with their associate Kashyap, used to steal motorcycles from the area of Southeast and South On their instance, Kashyap was arrested from Ghaziabad, Biswal said.

was the mastermind of the gang. Around three-four years ago, he came to to learn dancing. Around one-year-ago, he opened his own academy in Pul Prahladpur area, he added.

met Kashyap who was earlier arrested for auto-lifting. Kashyap allured him to join him in stealing motorcycles. In order to earn quick money, Shubham started stealing bikes with Kashyap and they used to sell them at Meerut, the DCP said.

Suraj was Shubham's student. As he was not able to pay fees due to financial issues, he joined Shubham and started stealing bikes, the DCP added.

They have stolen more than 100 bikes. Total 23 motorcycles were recovered, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)