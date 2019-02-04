3 women, teenage girl together jump in canal; 3 bodies found

Three married women and a teenage girl, all very close friends, jumped into a canal to commit suicide Monday in Gujarat, and while three of them died, the fourth one is missing, said police.

One of the women was battling a heart ailment, while another was unhappy in her marriage, and so they decided to end their lives, they said.

The other two decided to commit suicide as they apprehended their lives will be difficult without their friends, the police added.

All of them together jumped into the passing by Devpura village under taluka of district, said the police.

While three bodies were recovered late in the evening, the fourth victim was missing, said G K Jadeja, police sub- inspector, taluka.

The four, all close friends, were identified by the police as Minakshi Thakor (23), Shilpa Thakor (18), Jamana Thakor (20) and Haki Thakor (16).

However, it was not yet clear who among them was missing.

Among these, Minakshi Thakor, Shilpa Thakor and Jamana Thakor were married, said the police, adding all were residents of Dethli village, located close to Devpura.

"Rescuers have fetched three dead bodies till now from the canal. The (search) operation is still on," said

A suicide note was recovered from the spot, he said.

"As per the suicide note, one of the women was having some heart-related ailment, while another was unhappy with her husband," said

The other two decided to end their lives just out of fear that life will be difficult without their friends, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)