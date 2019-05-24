BJP's Bholanath records lowest victory margin; wins Machhlishahr seat by 181 votes

BJP's Bholanath won the seat in by just 181 votes, the lowest margin recorded in the elections, defeating Tribhuvan of the BSP.

This is the lowest margin of victory among the results declared for more than 375 seats by the (ECI) so far.

Going by the latest available data, the victory margin of Bholanath -- who polled 4,88,397 votes -- is likely to be the lowest.

In the 2014 general elections, seat was won by BJP's Charitra Nishad by more than 1.72 lakh votes.

Several constituencies witnessed tight contests as votes were counted Thursday for the seven-phase polls that ended on May 19.

Among other seats, in Lakshadweep, National Party's P P managed to win by 823 votes. He defeated rival

Congress's Kuldeep defeated his nearest rival (BJP) by just 1,407 votes to win the Andaman & Nicobar Islands seat.

Jahanabad constituency in too is witnessing a close contest between Chandeshwar Prasad of JD(U) and Surendra of Rashtriya Janta Dal. Prasad was ahead of his rival by 1,075 votes as per the latest update.

The victory margin at seat in is expected to be low as BJP's was leading by about 2,600 votes over (Congress). Deepender is son of former

Incidentally, the senior lost to BJP's in the keenly watched contest for Sonepat constituency.

Arjun Munda, former of Jharkhand, was leading with 1,098 at Khunti seat over his nearest rival of

In neighbouring West Bengal, TMC's Aparupa Poddar (Afrin Ali) was ahead of BJP's Tapan Kumar Ray by 1,142 votes at Arambagh constituency.

