31 Rohingyas stranded on Indo-Bangla border handed over to police; sent to 14-day judicial custody

The BSF Tuesday handed over the 31 Rohingya Muslims, who were stranded on the India- border for four days, to Police, even as 30 more community members were apprehended in Assam, officials said.

The 31 Rohingyas, who had apparently come from Jammu and Kashmir, were stuck in no-man's land, beyond the barbed wire fence along the Indo- border in since January 18.

The situation had led to a blame game between the (BSF) and its counterpart -- Border Guards (BGB) -- with the two sides accusing each other of pushing them into their territories.

The decision to hand over the Rohingyas to the Police was taken after the BSF and the BGB failed to reach a decision during talks on the issue.

The 31 Rohingyas underwent a medical check-up and were later produced before a court in district which sent them to 14-day judicial custody, the officials said.

of the BSF Brijesh Kumar said, "We took the matter up with the BGB and requested them to take the Rohingyas back to Bangladesh. They denied. Several rounds of talks with the BGB had failed. So, we handed them over to police."



A battalion commander-level meeting was held at the Zero Line on Sunday, the officials said.

Officials in New Delhi said the BSF informed the about the final result of the talks and gave it the situation report.

After receiving the ministry's nod, the BSF signed the papers and handed over the 31 Rohingyas to the staff of the station in district police at 11 am, ending the standoff with their Bangladeshi counterparts.

The officials added that the will verify the details of the Rohingyas, and the BSF has been asked to render assistance for the task.

It is suspected that these people had travelled to the border area from Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said adding, that the truth can only be established after an investigation.

Pranab Sengupta, officer-in-charge of the station, told that the 31 Rohingyas, including nine women and 16 children, were sent to the for a check-up and "were found to be alright".

He said the BSF had been providing them food, water and other essentials.

While the BGB claimed they had come from India, the BSF said they had not as there was no tell-tale sign of breach of the barbed wire fence on the Indian side.

Meanwhile, 30 Rohingyas travelling on a Guwahati-bound bus were apprehended during regular checking in Assam's Churaibari area on Monday night, of Police of North Tripura district told

Churaibari connects Tripura and via National Highway-8.

" district police told us that the Rohingyas boarded the Guwahati-bound bus from Agartala," he said.

In 2017, 12 Rohingyas were apprehended in Tripura and 62 more were detained in different parts of the state the next year.

In October 2017, the had urged all states to take immediate steps to identify and monitor Rohingya refugees.

It had said that the government viewed infiltration of Rohingyas from Rakhaine state of into the Indian territory as a burden on the country's limited resources and it aggravated security challenges.

