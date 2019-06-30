36-yr-old man mowed down by speeding car in Delhi's Windsor Place

A 36-year-old man was mowed down by a speeding car at Windsor Place here early on Sunday, police said.

Dheeraj, the deceased, was on his scooter going towards India Gate when a black Hyundai Creta hit him from behind at Windsor Place at 5.45 am, police said.

When the police reached the spot, they took Dheeraj to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he was declared brought dead, officials said.

Dheeraj is survived by his wife and two children. He used to live in the premises of Free Church on Sansad Marg, they said.

Police have analysed the CCTV footage in the area and are trying to identify the accused.

A case under IPC section 304 A (causing death by negligence) has been registered at Parliament Street Police Station.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. Police have some important leads in the case and it will be worked out, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)