Virat was instinctive four years ago but has mellowed now: Kapil in new World Cup book

Virat Kohli's style of captaincy four years ago was more "instinctive" but has now become more inclusive as he has mellowed down with the passage of time, feels the legendary

winning said that there is no better person to lead in a "daunting mission" like in England.

"I must say, he (Kohli) has matured amazingly from the time he has taken over captaincy from Dhoni. I know he has been criticised for being aggressive, sometimes brash but that's how he has played the game," Kapil said in a newly released book ' Warriors' written by veteran of 'The Hindu'.

"He may have looked childish to some but there was never any doubt that he was challenging himself to take the game to the next level.

"He was instinctive four years back but he has mellowed. You can see the difference in how he seeks reviews from the third umpire. He doesn't mind consulting his colleagues and that's a sign of maturity," Kapil said.

The new book is a ready reckoner, profiling all the 15 members of India's World Cup squad along with Ravi Shastri, with each being assessed by former World Cup stars.

The book also comprises Austin Coutinho's caricatures of all the players.

