4,000 kg of plastic carry bags seized during raids in Punjab

Raids have been carried out across and around 4,000 kg of plastic bags, which are banned in the state, was seized, an said.

The statewide raids were carried out Saturday by the joint teams of Board and the to monitor the efficacy of ban on plastic carry bags, he said.

Director of 'Tandarust Mission' K S Pannu said surprise checks were carried out at nearly 500 shops/units and 200 violations were detected.

"As many as 4,000 kg plastic carry were confiscated during the raids of which nearly 1,100 kg were from district alone," he said in a statement.

'Tandarust Punjab' is a comprehensive mission, envisaged as a holistic initiative to take care of the state's air and water quality, and safe thus ensuring a good living for the citizens.

Pannu said under the provisions of the Punjab Plastic Carry (Manufacture, Usage and Disposal) Control Act, 2005, the has completely prohibited manufacturing, stocking, distribution, recycling, sale and use of plastic carry

He said it has been observed that despite the ban, use of plastic carry bags is still rampant in Punjab which is why a special drive has been initiated to ensure strict compliance of the law.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)