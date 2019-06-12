4 arrested for suspected cattle smuggling in J-K

Four people were arrested for suspected cattle smuggling and 15 bovines were rescued in district of and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

A police team intercepted a vehicle in the Dessa area in on Tuesday night and rescued the cattle. Four people, identified as Mohd Qasim, Maneer Ahmed, and Bashir Ahmed, all residents of Kastigarh in district, they said.

In a separate incident, five bovines were rescued from the Sakhi Maidan area in district, the police said, adding that no arrest has been made so far in this connection.

