Maha CM launches drive to plant 33 cr saplings from Chandrapur

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Monday launched the 2019 edition of an ambitious statewide sapling-planting drive from Warora tehsil in Chandrapur district.

He said the state government would plant 33 crore saplings starting Monday till September and the aim was to create what he claimed would be a record 50-crore saplings during the tenure of the current BJP-led state government.

"This kind of plantation of 50 crore saplings has not been done anywhere in the country and is going to be an all- time record for the entire world," Fadnavis said at a function in Majra village.

The site of the sapling-planting launch function was close to Anandwan, which was established in 1949 by Baba Amte with a hope of giving marginalised people a dignified life through self-reliance.

The Maharashtra CM lauded state Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, who was also present at the function, for helming the programme.

Fadnavis said the efficacy of the plantation drive is being ensured by tracking the well-being and growth of each sapling.

"We have taken a decision to launch the plantation drive at Anandwan due to late Baba Amte. I am fully confident that Maharashtra will soon be known as Harit Rajya (green state)," the CM said.

Mungantiwar thanked forest officials and people for making the drive a success.

"A total of 2.82 crore saplings were planted during 2016 as against the target of 2 crore. In year 2017, a total of 5.17 crore saplings were planted against the target of 4 crore. In 2018, we had a target of planting 13 crore saplings and succeeded in planting 15.17 crore of them," the minister said.

Of the 33 crore target for 2019, Mungantiwar said Chandrapur district has been given the responsibility of planting 1.67 crore saplings.

He added that the state government has adopted the Japanese 'Miyawaki' pattern of plantation to increase forest cover.

It had been successfully started in Jalna, Aurangabad, Hingoli, Beed, Latur, Pune and Jalgaon districts during the last two years, Mungantiwar said.

Named after Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, the pattern ensures saplings grow 10 times fast and the forest is 30 times more dense.

The Atal Anandwan Ghan Van project will commence from Anandwan in Warora, he said.

