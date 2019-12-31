Four medium intensity earthquakes hit Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night

-
Four medium intensity tremors with magnitudes ranging between 4.7 and 5.5 hit Jammu and Kashmir in a span of less than two hours on Monday night, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The first quake with a magnitude of 4.7 hit at 10:42 pm, followed by one measuring 5.5 six minutes later.
The third quake measuring 4.6 hit at 10:58, followed by the fourth one at 11:20 pm with a magnitude of 5.4.
There was no immediate reports of casualty and damage to properties.
