4 slain in funeral home attack in southern Mexico

Mexican authorities say four people have been slain at a funeral home in the troubled southern state of

A statement from security spokesman says the armed assailants stormed the funeral home around midday Friday in the city of

Alvarez says the attack was believed to be related to an incident the previous day in which three other people were killed. The four funeral home victims had gone there to identify a relative slain Thursday.

is a hotbed of drug production, trafficking and warring gangs. is the city where 43 rural teachers' college students were abducted by police in 2014 and presumably handed over to a cartel and killed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)