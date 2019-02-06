4 spotted deer among 9 animals found dead in rescue centre

Four spotted deer, as many black bucks and a four-horned kept in the Wildlife Rescue Centre here were found dead on Wednesday morning, an said.

Although the cause of their death is yet to be ascertained, authorities suspect that they might have been killed by a leopard that possibly entered the rescue centre from the nearby forest area.

"Four spotted deer, four black bucks and a four-horned in the were found dead. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning," Divisional said in a press release.

He said a leopard from the wild might have killed these animals and an investigation was on.

The post-mortem of the carcasses was performed, following which they were cremated, sources said.

The Wildlife Rescue Centre, which was opened in December 2016, is located in project, wherein wild animals injured in accidents are kept and given treatment.

