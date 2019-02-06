TMC to hold two-day 'save democracy' sit-in protests in WB districts

The has said it will organise sit-in protests in districts across on Thursday and Friday to "save democracy" and "defeat the attempts" of government to "trample" Constitution.

While sit-ins will take place from 10 am to 6 pm in every district headquarter on Thursday, similar protests will be held on Friday in every sub-division, told a press meet here Wednesday.

Asked if the protesters will carry party flags at the sit-ins, he said, "That will be decided by the respective TMC leadership in the area. We, however, would welcome those from outside the party fold to join the protests in the districts."



To a question, Chatterjee described the BJP heavyweights attending public meetings across the state as "migratory birds having no base".

Minister called off her sit-in protest Tuesday evening after the forbid the CBI from taking coercive action against but vowed to wage a relentless battle against the government till it was ousted from power.

Banerjee, who dramatically began the dharna on Sunday evening over the bid to question Kumar, in a throwback to her street fighter past, said she was ending the protest following a "favourable" order after consulting leaders of like-minded political parties.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)