4 thieves arrested in Ghaziabad

Four persons have been arrested on charge of robbery in area of the city, police said Tuesday.

The arrested were identified as Manish, Lokesh, Manoj and Santosh, officials said, adding two country-made pistols, cartridges and two knives were recovered from them.

"Acting on a tip-off, a police team on Monday night intercepted a scooty and a motorcycle here. Even though the riders tried to escape, they were caught," said of Police (SP), city, Shlok Kumar.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing the belongings of pedestrians in the area, he said.

Three laptops and 19 have been recovered from the group's Manish, he said.

The four have a dozen of criminal cases booked against them, he said.

They were sent to jail on Tuesday.

