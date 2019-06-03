45% rise in number of TB cases in Rajasthan

has seen a 45 per cent increase in the number of (TB) cases in the last one year after the Centre made it a notifiable disease, according to government data.

A total of 1,59,762 cases were notified last year as compared to 1,10,044 in 2017, as per the government's official portal monitoring the

Medical experts said the marked rise in number of cases does not mean the actual figures have changed as many cases went unreported earlier.

While the Union Ministry made a in 2017, all government and private doctors had to mandatorily inform the ministry on fresh cases of the in 2018 after a related directive was passed.

The number of cases have increased in the last two years after the notification decision was taken by the government, Dr said.

The Centre had developed 'Nikshay' portal for reporting TB cases on a real-time basis, he added.

As per the portal data, TB cases shot up by 45 per cent during 2017 and 2018.

This year 67,247 cases have been reported so far, which is 20 per cent less compared to 2018. Private sector facilities reported 47,125 cases in 2018 compared to 23,438 in 2017.

Dr Soni said the rise in number of TB cases does not necessarily mean number of patients afflicted by the disease are rising.

As per 2019 report on TB, every year 9,53,000 TB afflicted people are either not diagnosed or not reported if they are diagnosed with the disease.

Eighty-lakh lives can be saved in the next 30 years if the private sector actively participates in the notification campaign.

He said not notifying TB cases has been declared an offence by the Union Ministry in 2018.

The ministry and had last year started 'Joint Effort for Elimination of TB' (JEET) campaign in 2018 and it is presently running in 24 districts of

