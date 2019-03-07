46-day Amarnath yartra to begin on July 1

The 46-day long annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine in south Kashmir will begin on July 1, a said here Thursday.

The decision was taken at the 36th meeting of the (SASB) which met at the under the chairmanship of Satya Pal Malik, he said.

The SASB manages the annual pilgrimage on the traditional Pahalgam route in district and the shorter, Baltal track, in district.

Based on the approach set by the Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Committee, the board decided the 46-day-long yatra will begin on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri according to calender and would conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima and festival, the said.

The had been set up to advise the board regarding the duration and schedule of the pilgrimage.

After considering the carrying capacity of the tracks and available infrastructure in the yatra area, the board decided to allow 7,500 pilgrims per day on each of the two routes, excluding those travelling by choppers, to secure advance registration for the pilgrimage, the said.

The board also noted the steps taken by Chief Executive Officer, SASB, for registration of pilgrims through 440 designated branches of the Punjab National Bank, the and Kashmir Bank and YES Bank, located in 32 states and Union Territories, and directed him to take the required steps to commence advance registration of pilgrims from April 1, he said.

In addition to the existing ways of registration, the board has also approved proposal for of an limited number of intending pilgrims each day on a basis, he said.

The said the board further advised the to appeal to all the potential pilgrims to consult their doctors before embarking on the pilgrimage.

"The shall also widely publicise that no person below the age of 13 and above the age of 75 shall be permitted to undertake the pilgrimage," he said.

The board directed the to take steps for ensuring uninterrupted telecom connectivity in the area during the pilgrimage, the said, adding it also requested the intending pilgrims to make themselves physically fit for the arduous journey.

The board then reviewed the action plan drawn up for this year's pilgrimage, including medical care, sanitation facilities, installation of the railings at all vulnerable points on the two routes and ensuring removal of garbage in a scientific and environment friendly manner, the official added.

