The Kremlin on Tuesday warned Ukraine's new against asking for more sanctions against Russia, suggesting it would not help his efforts to end the war in the east.

Vladimir Putin's spoke after US of Energy said in earlier in the day that intends to impose sanctions on companies involved in the Moscow-led 2

On Monday, was sworn in as Ukraine's and said his priority was ending the conflict with Russia-backed insurgents in the east, which has claimed some 13,000 lives since 2014.

In a meeting with US officials including Perry on Monday, called on to support and introduce more sanctions against

"This is the rhetoric that will not help to sort out the problem of the southeast," said Kremlin Dmitry Peskov, referring to the separatist conflict in the ex-Soviet country's industrial east.

Zelensky had told the US delegation that also included US Senator that Washington should keep "increasing sanctions" against

"We will not be able to overcome Russian aggression in Donbass and Crimea alone," Zelensky was quoted as saying by his office in reference to the eastern regions and Crimea, annexed by in 2014.

Peskov said should stick to the Western-brokered peace treaty -- which is largely moribund -- if it wanted to settle the conflict.

"The US cannot fulfil a list (of requirements) of the agreements. cannot fulfil them either," he said.

"It is which can and must fulfil them."



The Kremlin has refused to congratulate Zelensky on his landslide election victory last month or the inauguration.

Speaking in earlier Tuesday, US of Energy Perry said Washington is moving towards imposing restrictions on the companies involved in the Nord Steam 2 pipeline to

"The opposition to 2 is still very much alive and well in the United States," Perry said in comments released by the

Perry said he expected the US Senate and House to approve a bill on the planned measures "over the course of the not too distant future," later sending it to US President

The bill will "have very-very onerous restrictions on companies that continue to do business with 2," Perry said.

The controversial 11-billion-euro (USD 12-billion) between and is to run under the and set to double Russian to the EU's biggest economy.

Kiev, Washington and other countries are opposed to the pipeline, saying it will increase Europe's reliance on Russian gas.

Peskov dismissed the planned sanctions on Tuesday.

"The project has largely been implemented," he said.

Last week, Putin defiantly said Russia would finish the pipeline, which is currently scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.

"I believe we will see its logical completion," he said.

