Egypt's on Thursday said 47 militants and five of its troops were killed as part of its military offensive in the restive Peninsula, where it is fighting the Islamic State group.

The suspected militants had "guns of different makes, ammunition, in northern and central Sinai" in their possession, according to a slickly produced video statement posted on the armed forces'

As part of the wide-ranging operation to secure Egypt's borders, 158 "criminal elements" were arrested.

The armed forces also neutralised 385 that insurgents planted targeting security forces.

The did not specify when the deaths and arrests took place, saying only that they happened as part of "recent efforts" against jihadists.

The Peninsula, in the north-east of the country, is the epicentre of a hardened insurgency spearheaded by IS.

In February 2018, the launched a nationwide operation against militants, focusing mainly on the North region.

Some 650 militants and around 45 soldiers have been killed since the start of the offensive, according to the armed forces.

No independent statistic are available to verify the deaths and the region is largely cut off to journalists.

Terror attacks have surged following the 2013 military ouster of Mohamed Morsi, who was replaced by former

The Egyptian has presented himself as a bulwark against terrorism and a rock of political stability amid a region in turmoil.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)