Former Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar reports to MHA, day after relieved from duty by EC

and former Police on Thursday reported at the (MHA), a day after he was relieved from duty in by the Election Commission, officials said.

Kumar, who was involved in a face-off with the (CBI) in connection with the agency's investigation in Saradha and chit fund scams, was on Wednesday removed as Additional Director General, CID, in for allegedly failing to control the incidents of violence in the state.

He was directed to report to the Home Ministry, the cadre controlling authority for the (IPS) officers, by the Commission, the officials said.

In an unprecedented move, the had on Wednesday invoked Article 324 and ordered campaigning in nine constituencies to end at 10 PM on Thursday, a day before its scheduled deadline, in the wake of violence between BJP and workers in

The constituencies where campaigning has been curtailed are -- Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar. Polling will be held in all these constituencies on May 19.

The vandalisation of Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar's bust and clashes during BJP Amit Shah's road show in Kolkata on Tuesday triggered a fierce blame game between BJP and the

Shah, at a press conference, had alleged that West Bengal Minister Mamata Banerjee's was involved in vandalising the bust and unleashing violence during his road show as part of a "conspiracy" to blame the BJP.

On its part, the released videos to claim that "BJP goons" damaged the and said the videos not only establish what the saffron party did, but proved that Shah is a "liar" and a "dhokebaaz" (betrayer).

The had on Wednesday also ordered the removal of (Home) Atri Bhattacharya and Kumar from their postings.

Kumar was questioned by the CBI in February this year in connection with its probe in multi-crore Saradha chit fund case.

A team of CBI officers was stopped from entering the residence of Kumar, when he was chief on February 3 when they had gone to question him in connection with the Saradha and scam cases.

The move had led to staging a dharna in the heart of the city, protesting against "the attack on constitutional norms".

The CBI had, however, questioned Kumar for several days in Shillong from February 9 following a order.

The EC's action came a day after parts of Kolkata witnessed wide-spread violence during Amit Shah's massive road show. A bust of 19th century Bengali icon Ishwar was also vandalised during the violence.

